Over 1000 Power Pilferers Caught Red Handed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Over 1000 power pilferers caught red handed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Multan Electeric Power Company (Mepco) officials continued grand operation against Mepco defaulters and exactly 1045 consumers were caught red handed pilfering electricity during last two months, from Sep 7 to Nov 4, 2023 in Muzaffargarh, Layyah and Kot Addu.

Officials said in a statement that the operation against defaulters was in full swing as per directions from the Federal government under supervision of Mepco chief engineer Planning and Engineering, and SE Circle Muzaffargarh targeting defaulters from Mepco divisions including Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Layyah, Alipur, and Khangarh.

They said that applications for registration of FIRs against 1045 power pilferers have been sent to the police.

A sum of over Rs 60 million was imposed as a fine on defaulters in Circle Muzaffargarh and over Rs 45 million stood recovered.

FIRs have so far been registered against 1033 power pilferers and 647 of them were arrested on the spot during the operation.

Exactly 998 domestic consumers were found involved in stealing power in addition to 38 commercial, six (6) Tube Well, and three (3) industrial consumers.

