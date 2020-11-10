Over 1000 shops sealed in crackdown on Corona SOPs violators

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration Tuesday sealed more than one thousand shops during a crackdown against the violators of the coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Nauthia and other parts of the city.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ali Asghar, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Gulshan Ara inspected Nauthia Bazaar and sealed 800 shops over violation of the coronavirus SOPs. Furthermore, she also conducted raids in Civil Secretariat and imposed fine on several employees for not wearing face masks.

Similarly, the officers of the district administration also conducted raids in Hashtnagri and G.T. Road and sealed Musa Khan Plaza and Shad mobile Market while the terminals of the transport companies Faisal Movers and Madina Transport were also sealed over the violation of SOPs.

Beside, 200 shops in Taj Market of Karkhano Market, the district administration also sealed Shinwari Restaurant (Hayatabad), Sheen Restaurant and Tikkah Corner on the University over the violation of Coronavirus preventive SOPs.

During the crackdown on the violators of Corona SOPs, the administration also sealed Malak Plaza on University Road and three auto-workshops on Ring Road while Shinwari Market, Warsak Road was also sealed.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar has said that these plazas and shops were consecutively violating the SOPs and despite repeated notices, safety masks were not being used by the offices and shopkeepers of these buildings.

He has appealed trading community and general public to avoid crowding and following of the official SOPs. Otherwise, legal proceedings would be initiated against them.