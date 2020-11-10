UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1000 Shops Sealed In Crackdown On Corona SOPs Violators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 08:41 PM

Over 1000 shops sealed in crackdown on Corona SOPs violators

The district administration Tuesday sealed more than one thousand shops during a crackdown against the violators of the coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Nauthia and other parts of the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration Tuesday sealed more than one thousand shops during a crackdown against the violators of the coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Nauthia and other parts of the city.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ali Asghar, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Gulshan Ara inspected Nauthia Bazaar and sealed 800 shops over violation of the coronavirus SOPs. Furthermore, she also conducted raids in Civil Secretariat and imposed fine on several employees for not wearing face masks.

Similarly, the officers of the district administration also conducted raids in Hashtnagri and G.T. Road and sealed Musa Khan Plaza and Shad mobile Market while the terminals of the transport companies Faisal Movers and Madina Transport were also sealed over the violation of SOPs.

Beside, 200 shops in Taj Market of Karkhano Market, the district administration also sealed Shinwari Restaurant (Hayatabad), Sheen Restaurant and Tikkah Corner on the University over the violation of Coronavirus preventive SOPs.

During the crackdown on the violators of Corona SOPs, the administration also sealed Malak Plaza on University Road and three auto-workshops on Ring Road while Shinwari Market, Warsak Road was also sealed.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar has said that these plazas and shops were consecutively violating the SOPs and despite repeated notices, safety masks were not being used by the offices and shopkeepers of these buildings.

He has appealed trading community and general public to avoid crowding and following of the official SOPs. Otherwise, legal proceedings would be initiated against them.

Related Topics

Mobile Fine Road Gulshan Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Air Force Awards $800Mln Contracts to Train Qat ..

1 minute ago

US Imposes Iran-Related Sanctions on 4 Individuals ..

1 minute ago

Britain's Hatton on best major form entering Maste ..

15 minutes ago

Malaysian High Commissioner visits Rawalpindi Cham ..

15 minutes ago

Jordan votes in election clouded by pandemic

15 minutes ago

Demining, Reintegration of Ukraine's Uncontrolled ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.