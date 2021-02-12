UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,000 Sikh Yatrees To Attend Ceremony In Country On Feb 21

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Over 1,000 Sikh yatrees to attend ceremony in country on Feb 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :More than 1,000 Siklh yatrees from India will attend 100-year celebrations of Saka, an important day in the Sikh religion, on Feb 21 at Gurdwara Janamasthan in Nankana Sahib.

According to the official sources, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would be the chief guest at the ceremony. A meeting here on Friday discussed the arrangements for the yatrees to celebrate the day. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad presided over the meeting, while Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Vice President Sardar Ravindar Singh, Additional Secretary Shrines Tariq Wazir, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal and other board officials and district administration attended it.

Sources said the Sikh yatrees would enter Pakistan from India on foot through Wagha border crossing on Feb 18. The yatrees would also visit Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassan Abdal, Kartarpur, Rohri Sahib and Sucha Suda. They will reach Lahore on Feb 24.

All gurdwaras have been decorated and all arrangements including accommodation, medical and other facilities have been finalised for the yatrees, coming in Pakistan from India and other countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Visit Nankana Sahib Rohri Border All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Dubai Police seize 1,034kg of Drugs in Q4 2020

13 minutes ago

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

41 minutes ago

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

58 minutes ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

1 hour ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

1 hour ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.