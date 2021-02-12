Over 1,000 Sikh yatrees to attend ceremony in country on Feb 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :More than 1,000 Siklh yatrees from India will attend 100-year celebrations of Saka, an important day in the Sikh religion, on Feb 21 at Gurdwara Janamasthan in Nankana Sahib.

According to the official sources, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would be the chief guest at the ceremony. A meeting here on Friday discussed the arrangements for the yatrees to celebrate the day. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad presided over the meeting, while Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Vice President Sardar Ravindar Singh, Additional Secretary Shrines Tariq Wazir, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal and other board officials and district administration attended it.

Sources said the Sikh yatrees would enter Pakistan from India on foot through Wagha border crossing on Feb 18. The yatrees would also visit Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassan Abdal, Kartarpur, Rohri Sahib and Sucha Suda. They will reach Lahore on Feb 24.

All gurdwaras have been decorated and all arrangements including accommodation, medical and other facilities have been finalised for the yatrees, coming in Pakistan from India and other countries.