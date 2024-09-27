Over 10,000 Child-related Cases Reported In Two Months; 8,406 Resolved
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Virtual Center for Child Safety, established under the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), has become a beacon of hope for families, setting exemplary standards in child safety and protection.
The center is reuniting an average of more than 60 missing children with their families on a daily basis. In just two months, more than 10,398 child-related cases have been reported, demonstrating the public’s trust and reliance on the initiative.
Swift and decisive actions have been a hallmark of the center, with over 8,406 cases successfully resolved, while 202 remain under investigation. Out of the reported cases, FIRs have been lodged in 1,673 instances.
Since its inception, the center has traced and reunited 3,864 missing children with their families.
Furthermore, in the past two months alone, the Virtual Center for Child Safety has registered FIRs against 740 individuals involved in abuse and 441 cases of kidnapping. These efforts underscore the center’s commitment to child safety and its proactive role in protecting the most vulnerable members of society. The Punjab Safe Cities Authority spokesperson highlighted the center’s dedication to child welfare and urged citizens to report any child-related crime by dialing 15 and pressing 3.
