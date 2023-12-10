Open Menu

Over 10,000 Doctors To Participate In RMU Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Over 10,000 doctors to participate in RMU Golden Jubilee celebrations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Vice Chancellor (VC) of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Professor Dr Muhammad Umar has said that over 10,000 doctors across the world who graduated from RMU would participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the university held from December 16-24.

The VC informed APP that RMU was among the top ten universities in Pakistan, according to the Higher Education Commission and was trying to provide quality medical education.

He said that the Rawlians who were serving all over the world were the asset and honour of RMU and the university was proud of her talented and capable doctors.

Dr Umer added that the leading faculty worked hard to establish a recognized institute of excellence in medical education and achieved many notable achievements.

“This is a testament to RMU's continued dedication and vision to provide quality healthcare education,” he added.

The VC appreciated the support of Rawalpindi Alumni from around the world and expressed hope that RMU would become the world's best top-ranking university.

