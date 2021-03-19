Over 10,000 health workers, elderly people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Over 10,000 individuals including health workers, doctors and senior citizens above 60 have been vaccinated against novel coronavirus as the administration sped up the drive increasing the vaccination centers in the district up to eleven and issued schedule for vaccination of over 18000 more.

The process of vaccination has been accelerated on the orders of deputy commissioner Ali Shahzad and over 3000 citizens have been issued vaccination schedule while nearly 12000 frontline health workers have been registered for vaccination, DHO Dr.

Muhammad Ali Mehdi said in a statement on Friday.

The DHO said that first dose of vaccine has been provided to 1829 citizens and 7547 health workers. He added that another 2584 health workers have received the second dose of vaccine. Moreover, he added that registration of 15259 doctors and health workers besides over 13000 citizens has been completed for vaccination.

He said that 1896 vaccines were now available with the health department. He said that number of vaccination centers can be increased if needed.