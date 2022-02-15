UrduPoint.com

Over 10,000 Mw Wind, Solar Energy To Be Added In National Grid By 2030

As per the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP 2021), a total over 10,000 mw wind and solar based electricity would be added in the national grid by 2030

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :As per the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP 2021), a total over 10,000 mw wind and solar based electricity would be added in the national grid by 2030.

Sources told APP here on Tuesday that with immense wind and solar potential, significant quantum of Alternative Renewable Energy (ARE) based projects were envisaged to be developed in Balochistan.

They said Balochistan has an immense potential of solar energy all across the province with an average daily Global Horizontal Irradiance (GHI) of 2200 kWh/m2 . However, the wind energy potential in Balochistan was available mostly in western and north western parts of the province, they said.

They added that the coastal belt of Balochistan had relatively lower wind potential as compared to the other wind corridors in the province.

The government was planning to carry out off-grid village electrification through renewable energy resources in southern Balochistan. In this regard, a project for off-grid village electrification of 9 Districts of southern Balochistan was being devised.

They said the government was also preparing a project for solarization of all grid operated tube wells in Balochistan. The development of large-scale grid connected renewable energy-based power generation projects was being pursued through private sector investors on IPP mode.

It is pertinent to mention here that under the new ARE Policy 2019, the development of ARE based power generation projects for supply to national grid would be carried out through competitive bidding.

