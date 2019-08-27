Over 10,000 security personnel to guard Muharram gatherings in Islamabad

As many as 10,000 personnel of Islamabad Police, Pakistan Rangers and other law enforcement agencies would perform security duties during Muharram ul Haram in Capital to maintain high vigilance and thwart any untoward incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :As many as 10,000 personnel of Islamabad Rangers and other law enforcement agencies would perform security duties during Muharram ul Haram in Capital to maintain high vigilance and thwart any untoward incident.

Islamabad Police have finalized comprehensive security arrangements for the processions, religious gatherings during Muharram ul Harram and decided to launch combing as well as search operations in various slum areas of the city including Afghan habitats to ensure foolproof security, the police source said.

This plan has been prepared by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar. All wings of Islamabad police have also been given directions to ensure complete coordination for success of this plan.

As per strategy, activities of people being put under surveillance following fourth schedule will be strictly monitored. Similarly, those scholars or persons from defunct organizations banned to enter in Islamabad would not be allowed at any cost to participate in kind of activity.

The DIG (Operations), the source said, had directed all SDPOs and SHOs to launch effective search operation as well as combing activities in the slum areas of the city including Afghan habitats and enhance vigilance at all entrance points of the city. All SPs have been asked to monitor this search operation themselves and inform DIG's office on daily basis about progress in this regard.

He also directed to maintain close liaison with peace committees and organizers of Majalis and processions. He said that cooperation of organizers should be ensured with the police and law enforcing officials.

The DIG (Operations) has directed for strict security arrangements on these occasions and special checking of participants.

He said that it should be ensured to make arrangements for checking of participants of Majalis and processions thorough using metal detectors. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police as well as peace committees, the police source said.

The DIG (Operations), he said, had also ordered all SHOs to make proper light arrangements after negotiations with concerned authorities and also to weed out bushes in the various areas in the vicinity of worship places.

The personnel of Rangers and police Commandos along with vehicles would perform the security of Imambargahs arranging religious gatherings.

Meanwhile, the source said that the IGP has also directed for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and staff. The IGP asked SSP (Traffic) to ensure arrangements for avoiding any inconvenience to road users and special deployment should be made for smooth flow of traffic at alternate routes when processions will be carried out. It should be ensured that Parking lots to be far away from the processions with proper security arrangements there and metal detectors would be used at entry and exit points too.

Patrolling officers, he said, would conduct visit of all the routes of Muharram processions and Imambargahs and roof tops to be covered by the police officials.

All Station House Officers (SHOs) should get the complete bio data of those volunteers performing security duties. It will be also mandatory for the participants and organizers of the processions to get clearance certificates from the concerned police station before its start as a part of effective security measure.