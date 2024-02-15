Open Menu

Over 10,000 Students To Get Eco-friendly Electric Bikes In Punjab: Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 05:55 PM

Over 10,000 students to get eco-friendly electric bikes in Punjab: Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad

Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad Thursday said that his government has inaugurated a landmark project to distribute over 10,000 electric bikes among students from various educational institutions where such students in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi would be the primary beneficiaries of this initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad Thursday said that his government has inaugurated a landmark project to distribute over 10,000 electric bikes among students from various educational institutions where such students in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi would be the primary beneficiaries of this initiative.

Around 7,000 electric bikes would be allocated to male students, while 3,000 will be designated for female students, he said while talking to a Private news channel.

He said that these students must have a driving license while such an eco-friendly initiative will reduce environmental pollution, adding, that electric two-wheelers will offer long-term financial advantages to these students and would overcome their financial expenditures.

The launch of electric bikes can overcome the problems of exertion and would not take much time to reach their destinations, he added.

E-bike supply program is a government pilot project aiming to capitalize on the market and promote electric bike usage in the country, he mentioned.

Replying to a question, he said that in the first phase, we will distribute e-bikes through a balloting scheme facilitated by the Bank of Punjab.

According to him, the province administration was tackling environmental issues and the public was welcoming the 'Green Wheels' program.

Meanwhile, the students of Punjab also hailed the historic Punjab government's initiative and said that the Green Wheels program was taking place and marking a significant milestone in the province.

They said this initiative will reflect a forward-looking approach, fostering eco-friendly transportation and enhancing the overall sustainability of the region.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Punjab Male Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Bank Of Punjab Market From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy Beijing organizes ‘Khuli Kacheh ..

Pakistan Embassy Beijing organizes ‘Khuli Kachehri’

30 seconds ago
 79 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

79 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

31 seconds ago
 Brazil quake city families seek justice in Dutch c ..

Brazil quake city families seek justice in Dutch court

32 seconds ago
 CM visits new access road for Bibi Pak Daman shrin ..

CM visits new access road for Bibi Pak Daman shrine

34 seconds ago
 Pak-China friendship strengthening with passage of ..

Pak-China friendship strengthening with passage of time: SCCI

36 seconds ago
 PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract

PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract

11 minutes ago
Steps taken under SIFC yielding positive results: ..

Steps taken under SIFC yielding positive results: PM Kakar

20 minutes ago
 Rizwan Javed banned from all cricket

Rizwan Javed banned from all cricket

20 minutes ago
 Need to focus at grass-root level for promotion of ..

Need to focus at grass-root level for promotion of sports: Saba Shamim

7 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

7 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings geared up for their second PSL title

Karachi Kings geared up for their second PSL title

7 minutes ago
 GCU, Lahore wins All Pakistan Inter-University Men ..

GCU, Lahore wins All Pakistan Inter-University Men Tennis title

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan