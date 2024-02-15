- Home
Over 10,000 Students To Get Eco-friendly Electric Bikes In Punjab: Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 05:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad Thursday said that his government has inaugurated a landmark project to distribute over 10,000 electric bikes among students from various educational institutions where such students in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi would be the primary beneficiaries of this initiative.
Around 7,000 electric bikes would be allocated to male students, while 3,000 will be designated for female students, he said while talking to a Private news channel.
He said that these students must have a driving license while such an eco-friendly initiative will reduce environmental pollution, adding, that electric two-wheelers will offer long-term financial advantages to these students and would overcome their financial expenditures.
The launch of electric bikes can overcome the problems of exertion and would not take much time to reach their destinations, he added.
E-bike supply program is a government pilot project aiming to capitalize on the market and promote electric bike usage in the country, he mentioned.
Replying to a question, he said that in the first phase, we will distribute e-bikes through a balloting scheme facilitated by the Bank of Punjab.
According to him, the province administration was tackling environmental issues and the public was welcoming the 'Green Wheels' program.
Meanwhile, the students of Punjab also hailed the historic Punjab government's initiative and said that the Green Wheels program was taking place and marking a significant milestone in the province.
They said this initiative will reflect a forward-looking approach, fostering eco-friendly transportation and enhancing the overall sustainability of the region.
