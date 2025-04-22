Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive

The federal capital's second day of the 7-day anti-polio campaign has been completed successfully with health authorities reporting significant progress in vaccination efforts, on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Federal capital's second day of the 7-day anti-polio campaign has been completed successfully with health authorities reporting significant progress in vaccination efforts, on Tuesday.

According to press release, under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, a comprehensive review meeting was held to assess the ongoing polio immunization drive.

The meeting was attended by health department officials and district administration officers who discussed the campaign's progress and challenges.

According to official briefing, on the second day alone, 101,452 children received polio drops.

Cumulatively, over 207,784 children have been vaccinated in the first two days of the campaign.

Special desks have been established at bus terminals, public spaces, and schools to facilitate the vaccination process.

Polio teams are actively going door-to-door to ensure maximum coverage and protect children from the debilitating disease.

The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad has appealed to parents to cooperate with polio workers and ensure their children receive the life-saving vaccine.

