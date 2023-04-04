Close
Over 100,000 Families Receive Free Flour In Khyber

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Over 100,000 families receive free flour in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :District Administration Khyber is providing free government flour to the public across the district.

According to the district administration, over 100,000 families have already received three bags of 10kg flour, which is 60% of the target.

The administration is grateful for the support of various groups in the community.

They urge registered families to approach collection points in an orderly manner during the remaining days of Ramazan to receive the free flour.

With over 100,000 families already receiving three bags of 10kg flour, the administration is actively supervising the quality of flour mills, delivery to dealers, and addressing public complaints to ensure efficient distribution.

The district administration expresses deep gratitude to the community for their support, including local leaders, business owners, and government representatives.

