UrduPoint.com

Over 100,000 Hajj Pilgrims Arrive In Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Over 100,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

More than 100,000 pilgrims from various parts of the world arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform the upcoming annual pilgrimage of Hajj, according to a report published by the Agency under the Saudi Arabia's ministry of Hajj and Umrah for the Visit Affairs in Madinah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :More than 100,000 pilgrims from various parts of the world arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform the upcoming annual pilgrimage of Hajj, according to a report published by the Agency under the Saudi Arabia's ministry of Hajj and Umrah for the Visit Affairs in Madinah.

The report showed the general statistical figures of the total pilgrims who arrived in the Kingdom through all ports until June 14, report published in Saudi Gazette said.

The total number of pilgrims who landed at Prince Muhammad International Airport in Madinah on Monday accounted for 13,123 pilgrims, and this is in addition to the pilgrims reached earlier that accounted for 73,891 pilgrims.

The report also indicated that the number of pilgrims who left Madinah for Makkah through the Pilgrims' Grouping Center in Madinah reached 4,539 while the total number of pilgrims departed through the center stood at 9131 pilgrims. The number of pilgrims remaining in Madinah accounted for 68,543 pilgrims.

The agency is working hard to provide a package of services to pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque. It carried out 189 inspection tours to assess the standard and quality of the housing of pilgrims, and handled 285 cases of housing displacement and 37 cases of leaving the accommodation while the number of lost pilgrims who were guided to their housing reached 121 pilgrims.

The agency carried out 13 inspection visits to hospitalized pilgrims, and 86 visits to assess the performance of service providers. The sample evaluation of the readiness of pilgrims' housing reached 75 percent, the agency said while noting that no missing of any pilgrims have been reported so far.

The agency is also striving to speed up the time for completing the procedures for receiving the pilgrims upon their arrival. The average time for completing the procedures for a pilgrim outside the airport lounge this year reached 29 minutes, compared to 36 minutes during the Hajj of 1440 (2019).

The average time for completing the procedures for a pilgrim inside and outside the lounge is 102 minutes for this year's Hajj while compared to the Hajj of 1440 when it was 127 minutes. The average time for completing procedures of a pilgrimage trip under the Makkah Road Initiative was 55 minutes as against 60 minutes for the Hajj of 1440, the report pointed out.

Related Topics

World Hajj Visit Road Saudi Tours Makkah Saudi Arabia June 2019 Mosque All From Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court stops administration from harass ..

Lahore High Court stops administration from harassing Tandoor owners

24 seconds ago
 Free Medical Camp organised at Sindh Madressatul I ..

Free Medical Camp organised at Sindh Madressatul Islam University

25 seconds ago
 Meeting held to review preparations for monsoon

Meeting held to review preparations for monsoon

2 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan takes notice over ..

Election Commission of Pakistan takes notice over violation of by-election's co ..

3 minutes ago
 OGDCL discovers new gas reservoir in Sindh

OGDCL discovers new gas reservoir in Sindh

3 minutes ago
 Naib Qasid's widow received dues on Punjab Ombudsm ..

Naib Qasid's widow received dues on Punjab Ombudsman orders

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.