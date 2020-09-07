Over 100,000 livestock animals vaccinated in Matiari district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Director Livestock, Matiari, Dr. Naeem Siddique Ansari Monday said that over 100,000 livestock animals were vaccinated for protection against diseases in all three talukas of the district.

On the directives of higher authorities and Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Haider Chandio, the vaccination process was in progress and so far, 2301 sick animals were given proper treatment while 11,396 animals had been drenched, Ansari added.

Dr. Naeem said despite the rain emergency situation, Livestock department had organized vaccination camps in Matiari where animals were properly treated by veterinary teams.

He said animals were the main source of livelihood for livestock farmers, therefore, Sindh Livestock department had taken adequate measures for protection of the animals.