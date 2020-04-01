Over 100,000 sign up for 'Corona Relief Tigers Force': Official

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The 'Corona Relief Tigers Force' Wednesday received an overwhelming response from across the country as over 100,000 citizens had signed up for it via the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP).

According to an official of the Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme, the registration for force had been opened and to be continued till April, 10.

The 'Corona Relief Tigers Force', announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan recently, would aid the administrations and armed forces in combating the COVID-19.