Over 100,000 Students Get MDCAT Registration In 10 Days: PMC

Published June 03, 2022

Over 100,000 students get MDCAT registration in 10 days: PMC

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Friday said that over 100,000 students have registered themselves for MDCAT-2022 exams in just 10 days of announcement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Friday said that over 100,000 students have registered themselves for MDCAT-2022 exams in just 10 days of announcement.

According to PMC spokesperson, a large number of students have got registration for the MDCAT next exam of current year after the announcement of PMC.

He said that these students also selected their center of choice from among 22 centers in Pakistan and 10 international exam centers and also selected their preferred date for taking the exam.

He said that the PMC has devised a comprehensive complaint management system (CMS) to facilitate students or stakeholders having any issue and for the prompt redressal of their concerns and queries.

Students can edit their profile, change their selected center or check the status of the payment clearance, he added.

He said, if any student having registered or wanting to register has any queries or issues can contact PMC through the online Complaint Management System at https://cmspmc.

com/registerComplaint.aspx.

He said that the Pakistan Medical Commission was committed to improving standards of healthcare delivery in Pakistan by fostering an environment that produces healthcare practitioners who imbibe the values of compassion, commitment, and excellence.

He said that he PMC was striving to improve healthcare education through the advancement of quality medical and dental education in Pakistan.

He said that the PMC successfully implemented and conducted the single largest computer-based MDCAT examination in Pakistan to ensure that every student entering the field of medical study has the necessary aptitude, knowledge concepts, and analytical skills required for a rigorous medical and dental training program.

