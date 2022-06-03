UrduPoint.com

Over 100,000 Students Get MDCAT Registration In 10 Days: Pakistan Medical Commission

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Over 100,000 students get MDCAT registration in 10 days: Pakistan Medical Commission

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Friday said over 100,000 students had registered themselves for MDCAT-2022 exams in just 10 days of announcement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Friday said over 100,000 students had registered themselves for MDCAT-2022 exams in just 10 days of announcement.

According to a PMC spokesperson, a large number of students had got registration for the MDCAT next exam of current year after the PMC's announcement. The students had also selected their center of choice from among 22 in Pakistan and 10 international ones, and also selected their preferred date for taking the exam, he added.

He said the PMC had devised a comprehensive complaint management system (CMS) to facilitate students or stakeholders having any issue and for the prompt redressal of their concerns and queries.

"Students can edit their profile, change their selected center or check the status of the payment clearance," he added.

The spokesperson said if any student having registered or wanting to register any queries or issues, could contact the PMC through the online Complaint Management System at https://cmspmc.

com/registerComplaint.aspx.

He said the Pakistan Medical Commission was committed to improving standards of healthcare delivery in Pakistan by fostering an environment that produces healthcare practitioners who imbibe the values of compassion, commitment, and excellence.

He said the PMC was striving to improve healthcare education through the advancement of quality medical and dental education in Pakistan.

He said the PMC had successfully implemented and conducted the single largest computer-based MDCAT examination in Pakistan to ensure that every student entering the field of medical study had the necessary aptitude, knowledge concepts, and analytical skills required for a rigorous medical and dental training program.

