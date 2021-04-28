Over 100,000 vaccinated against COVID in single day: Asad Umar

Chairman National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Asad Umar Wednesday said the total number of anti COVID vaccination in a single day had crossed the 100,000 mark

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Asad Umar Wednesday said the total number of anti COVID vaccination in a single day had crossed the 100,000 mark.

"Daily vaccinations crossed 1 lakh in a day for the first time yesterday (April 27)," he said adding total vaccinations yesterday were 117,852.

In a tweet, Asad Umar informed that so far some 2.1 million had been vaccinated in the country. "Good to see more people registering. Please encourage all those 40 and above to register, if they have not done so far," he added.