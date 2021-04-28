UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 100,000 Vaccinated Against COVID In Single Day: Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 10:04 PM

Over 100,000 vaccinated against COVID in single day: Asad Umar

Chairman National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Asad Umar Wednesday said the total number of anti COVID vaccination in a single day had crossed the 100,000 mark

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Asad Umar Wednesday said the total number of anti COVID vaccination in a single day had crossed the 100,000 mark.

"Daily vaccinations crossed 1 lakh in a day for the first time yesterday (April 27)," he said adding total vaccinations yesterday were 117,852.

In a tweet, Asad Umar informed that so far some 2.1 million had been vaccinated in the country. "Good to see more people registering. Please encourage all those 40 and above to register, if they have not done so far," he added.

Related Topics

Asad Umar April All Million

Recent Stories

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

10 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi ..

10 minutes ago

‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of cre ..

25 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem ..

25 minutes ago

Iran's Zarif, Iraq's Al-Kadhimi Discuss Baghdad Me ..

34 minutes ago

7 illegal transport stands sealed in Hyderabad

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.