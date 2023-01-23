Over 100m worshipers visit Grand Mosque in less than six months

More than 100 million worshipers have entered and exited the Grand Mosque since the beginning of 1444-H, while about 1,193,000 worshipers have been able to pray at the Haijr Ismail since the year's beginning, President of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :More than 100 million worshipers have entered and exited the Grand Mosque since the beginning of 1444-H, while about 1,193,000 worshipers have been able to pray at the Haijr Ismail since the year's beginning, President of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais said.

This came during his participation in the 2nd session of the 22nd Scientific Forum for Hajj, Umrah, and Visit Research, organized by Umm Al-Qura University, represented by the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research.

More than 1,500,000 guests benefited from the vehicle transportation services in a single year, according to Dr Al-Sudais.

He also noted that more than 50 electric vehicles have been deployed to transport the elderly and those with special needs in the Prophet's Mosque as part of a project to improve the experience of the elderly and those with disabilities, in collaboration with the General Authority for Awqaf and the Doyof (Guests) Al Rahman Program, Saudi Gazette reported.