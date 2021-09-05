Over 101 kanal state land worth 510m retrieved

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration had retrieved 101 kanal and 16 Marla state land from land grabbers during a special operation launched here on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner Amina Mododi, alongwith police team reached at Chal 100/M where grabbers were constructing at 101 Kanal and 16 Marla state land worth Rs 510 million.

The officer retrieved the land from grabbers and took the construction material into custody after demolishing illegal constructions.

The team also arrested five grabbers on the spot and registered a case against them.