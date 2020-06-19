Over 10,111 violations of SOPs, health guidelines noted during last 24 hours: NCOC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Friday said over 10,111 violations of health guidelines were noted during last 24 hours across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Friday said over 10,111 violations of health guidelines were noted during last 24 hours across the country.

According to NCOC, in consequence of the violations more than 813 markets and shops, 5 industrial units were sealed and 1443 transporters were fined.

The details of violations of health guidelines across Pakistan and enforcement measures were as in AJK 741 violations were recorded and in response 75 markets and shops were closed and sealed, 264 transport vehicles were fined as per violations.

In GB, 216 violations of health guidelines were observed, 82 markets and shops were closed and sealed and 42 transport vehicles were fined as per violations.

In KP, 5326 violations were observed where in consequence 178 markets and shops were closed and sealed and 105 transport vehicles were fined as per the violation.

In Punjab, a total of 2176 violations were recorded whereas in consequence 362 markets and shops were closed and sealed, 2 industrial units were sealed and 1027 transport vehicles were fined as per the violation.

In Sindh, 744 violations were noted whereas 50 markets and shops were closed and sealed, 3 industrial units were sealed and 5 transport vehicles were fined as per the violation.

In Balochistan, 908 violations were observed where 66 markets and shops were closed and sealed as per the violation.