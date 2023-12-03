Open Menu

Over 101,52,62 Children Immunized Against Polio In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Over 101,52,62 children immunized against Polio in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The District Health Authority on Sunday claimed to have accomplished the Polio vaccination target set for the week-long drive started on November 27 in the district.

Talking to APP, District Superintendent Vaccination Dr Muhammad Nadeem said over 101,52,62 children, below five years of age, were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign launched in all tehsils of the district.

He said that during the drive 4,199 teams including 3,703 mobile teams, 866 area incharges,330 fixed points and 245 Union Council medical officers participated in the drive to complete the task of immunization.

He added that 166 transit teams also protected the children against the lethal disease at entry and exit points of the district.

