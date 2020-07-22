UrduPoint.com
Over 10.3 Million Families Benefited From Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program: Sania Nishtar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday said that the cash grant has successfully been distributed among 10.3 million families in a short span of time under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

She said the provision of funds under Ehsaas Programme is purely made on the basis of merit and transparency is ensured throughout the process.

It is appreciable that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government ran a huge program without any political involvement and influence, she said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair Program.

Sania explained there are multiple projects running under the umbrella of Ehsaas Initiative, adding, we do not have any mechanism to provide financial assistance at the doorstep of poor families, however we are identifying the deserving people and distributing money with consultation of provincial governments.

We have centers of distribution which are following all SOPs and precautionary measures properly, she informed.

She said Ehsaas program also includes micro financing programs which would help generate income for respectable livelihood and Poor people need to be provided with opportunities to get themselves out of the vicious cycle of poverty.

She added that our government had helped all the poor people without any political discrimination.

She further added that the Ehsaas program on Tuesday submitted the programme report to the Federal Cabinet with a detailed methodology of the design and insights from real time evaluation.

It is for the first time that such progress report has been submitted to the Cabinet, she mentioned.

