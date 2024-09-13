Open Menu

Over 1.033m Children Vaccinated Against Polio In Four Days

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Over 1.033m children vaccinated against polio in four days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) As many as 1.033 million [1,033,066] children up to five years of age have so far been administered anti-polio drops in the district during the last four days.

The anti-polio drive was formally started in the district on September 9, and the target to administer drops was set to 1.6 million children.

As many as 5,000 fixed, transit and mobile polio teams constituted by the health department are engaged to achieve the target by visiting door to door, hospitals, transport stands and public places.

These details were shared in a meeting held in the chair of Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir here on Friday.

The DC directed for mobilizing the teams and appealed to the parents to coordinate with teams.

The campaign will end on September 15.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Nasir September Million

Recent Stories

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

2 hours ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

2 hours ago
 Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

2 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

9 hours ago
Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

18 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

18 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

18 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

18 hours ago
 Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

18 hours ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan