Over 1.033m Children Vaccinated Against Polio In Four Days
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) As many as 1.033 million [1,033,066] children up to five years of age have so far been administered anti-polio drops in the district during the last four days.
The anti-polio drive was formally started in the district on September 9, and the target to administer drops was set to 1.6 million children.
As many as 5,000 fixed, transit and mobile polio teams constituted by the health department are engaged to achieve the target by visiting door to door, hospitals, transport stands and public places.
These details were shared in a meeting held in the chair of Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir here on Friday.
The DC directed for mobilizing the teams and appealed to the parents to coordinate with teams.
The campaign will end on September 15.
