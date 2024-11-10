Over 105 brick kiln owners booked for SOPs violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) got registered cases against over 105 brick

kilns owners and demolished 10 brick kilns for not using zigzag technology during the

last two days.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, EPA Deputy Director Hameed Akhtar said that teams

of the department along with district administration and agriculture department were on

surveillance jointly to prevent smog. He said the EPA teams were ensuring monitoring

of brick kilns and industrial units while a squad had been deployed for surveillance of

stubble burning.

He further informed that seven cases were registered and accused were apprehended

on the spot over zigzag technology violations.

Likewise, three FIRs were got registered over stubble burning.

As many as 11 outlaws

were booked for interfering in the government matters and threatening the team of the

department, and raids were being conducted by the police to ensure the arrest of accused.

Furthermore, the department, along with a team of Makhdoom Rasheed police, sealed

six factories by carrying out late-night operations.

While, 3 kilns were sealed in Kadirpur Raan area and a case was also registered.

The EPA official stated that they took all necessary preventive measures to reduce

smoke emissions and now it converted into fog. He maintained that Air Quality Index (AQI)

of the city was gradually improving.

The department in collaboration with other organizations planted saplings in the city

to prevent smog, he added.