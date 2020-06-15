Over 10557 violations of health guidelines recorded across country, NCOC told

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday was told that during last 24 hours more than 10557 violations of health guidelines/instructions observed across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday was told that during last 24 hours more than 10557 violations of health guidelines/instructions observed across Pakistan.

According to NCOC, more than 1252 markets and shops, 12 industries and 1148 transport vehicles were cautioned, fined sensitized and sealed.

It added that basing on test, trace and quarantine (TTQ) strategy, Muzzafarabad complete city was locked with 200,000 population, two sectors of Islamabad were also locked with approximately 50,000 population and more than 1200 other lockdowns in different parts of the country.

In line with the Prime Minister's instructions for compliance to health guidelines and instructions particularly working places, industrial sector, transport, markets and shops whereas NCOC daily morning situational brief was in progress.

To ensure the implementation of the health guidelines and instructions and preventive measures including wearing of face mask in public as per WHO new guidelines on the subject particular special teams were operating all across the country to ensure that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being implemented.

The details of violations of health guidelines across Pakistan and enforcement measures as under as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 589 Violations were noted and sealed around 16 shops and markets and 226 Transport vehicles were fined.

In Gilgit Baltistan (GB), around 128 violations were noted whereas 28 markets and shops were sealed and 30 transport vehicles were fined.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), around 3878 violations were noticed whereas in consequence 222 shops and markets were sealed, 193 transport vehicles fined and 1157 individuals were also fined on the violating the SOPs.

In Punjab, 4929 violations of safety guidelines were witnessed in different parts of the province and in consequence to that 801 shops and markets were closed, 12 industries sealed and 691 transport vehicles were also fined on violations.

In Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), as many as 21 violations of SOPs and safety guidelines were noted where in its consequence one hotel, 7 shops, 8 transport vehicles and 4 individuals were arrested on flouting the safety and health guidelines.