Over $10.5b Intl Assistance Reflects Donors Conference In PM Policies: :Adviser To The Prime Minister, Engr Amir Muqam

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister, Engr Amir Muqam here Tuesday while congratulating the nation on sucessful donors conference at Geneva said that the entire world has admitted the performance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the present government by announcing over $10.5 billion assistance for rehabilitation and recovery of the floods victims that was highly praised worthy

Talking to reporters at the hujra of Sheraz Akram Bacha and Ejaz Akram Bacha, Engr Amir Muqam said announcement of over $ 10.5 billion assistance by the world community and international donors organisations in this difficult time was a big achievement.

He said it also reflected the confidence of the international community and world donors agencies in the policies of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his government.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government had put people in great difficulty for the sake of its poor politics.

He said Imran Imran Niazi was now talking about protest demonstrations against price hike after his agitation and lies based politics was badly exposed before masses.

He alleged that people of KP were being looted on check posts in Punjab even today despite PTI Governments in both the provinces while the wheat was being stored in KP's godowns and was being shifted to Afghanistan that exposed their real faces before the nation.

He said that people understand that who stored flour and wheat in KP's godowns for monetary gains and who was involved in its hoarding.

He inquired after health of father of Ejaz Akram Raja and said that they would continue to work with unity for people.

