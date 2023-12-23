Open Menu

Over 10,950 Accused Arrested For Drug Trafficking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2023 | 10:27 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said on Saturday that the police seized more than 6,891-kg

of hashish, 162-kg of heroin, 60-kg of ice, and more than 1 lakh 49 thousand liters

of alcohol.

Kamyana said that a total of 10,797 cases related to drug trafficking had been registered,

leading to the arrest of 10,950 individuals.

The breakdown of cases includes 2,338 in Cantt division, 1,156 in Civil Lines,

2,326 in City, 1,588 in Iqbal Town, 1,364 in Sadar, and 2,025 in Model Town

division.

The CCPO emphasized the mobilization of SHOs and anti-narcotics units, conducting

intelligence-based operations targeting drug peddlers in proximity to educational

institutions and hostels.

