Over 109,970 New Electricity Connections Pending In Various DISCOs

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 109,970 new electricity connections are pending in various power distribution companies (DISCOs) due to various reasons.

The pendency was mainly due to spread of pandemic Covid-19 and the volatile economic crunch, the firms were not participating in the tenders of meter/cables and transformers, floated by the DISCOs, official sources said.

Sharing details of pending connections, they said out of total, some 12,485 connections were pending in Lahore Electric Supply Company, 79,807 in Multan Electric Supply Company, 11,788 in Islamabad Electric Supply Company, 2,580 in Peshawar Electric Supply Company, 1,508 in Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, 1,054 in Quetta Electric Supply Company, 462 in Sukkur Electric Supply Company, 200 in Gujranwala Electric Supply Company, 28 in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company and 58 in Tribal Electric Supply Company.

However, they said things have been streamlined and a sufficient quantity of meters has been procured and now was available in stores as well. The backlog of new connection would be cleared shortly, they said.

