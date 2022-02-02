Over 10m people to get clean drinking water facility: Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was installing water filtration plants in different parts to provide clean drinking water facility to the people of Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was installing water filtration plants in different parts to provide clean drinking water facility to the people of Punjab.

We are utilizing less money on construction of water filtration plants while the previous governments had spent a massive amount for the same projects, he said in an interview with a news channel program.

The incumbent government, he said was also trying to improve the living standard of the people and for this, concrete steps have been taken to promote industrialization in the country. He said textile and construction sectors are gaining profits due to better production. He said it is the duty of the industrialists to fulfill the needs of the employees working there.