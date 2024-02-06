Over 1.1 M To Exercise Vote Right In Rajanpur District
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2024 | 07:59 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) About 1,146,304 registered voters, including 527,072 women, will exercise their right to vote in Rajanpur district on February 8.
There are three National Assembly and six Punjab Assembly seats in the district.
Meanwhile, it was told in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Nasir Mahmood Bashir that there were total 667 polling stations, including 309 combined, 175 women, and 183 for men in the district.
It was further informed that 180 polling stations were highly sensitive, where tight security arrangements were being made.
The sensitive polling stations were being monitored with help of CCTV cameras and video record was also being done.
It was decided that the code of conduct announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, including ban on display of arms would be strictly implemented.
"Nobody will be allowed to cast vote without Computerized National Identity Card," it was further decided.
Security and transport plans were also devised.
