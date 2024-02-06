Open Menu

Over 1.1 M To Exercise Vote Right In Rajanpur District

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Over 1.1 m to exercise vote right in Rajanpur district

About 1,146,304 registered voters, including 527,072 women, will exercise their right to vote in Rajanpur district on February 8

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) About 1,146,304 registered voters, including 527,072 women, will exercise their right to vote in Rajanpur district on February 8.

There are three National Assembly and six Punjab Assembly seats in the district.

Meanwhile, it was told in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Nasir Mahmood Bashir that there were total 667 polling stations, including 309 combined, 175 women, and 183 for men in the district.

It was further informed that 180 polling stations were highly sensitive, where tight security arrangements were being made.

The sensitive polling stations were being monitored with help of CCTV cameras and video record was also being done.

It was decided that the code of conduct announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, including ban on display of arms would be strictly implemented.

"Nobody will be allowed to cast vote without Computerized National Identity Card," it was further decided.

Security and transport plans were also devised.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Dera Ghazi Khan Nasir Rajanpur February Women Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) officer pas ..

LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) officer passes away

3 minutes ago
 CM once again reviews police deployment at sensiti ..

CM once again reviews police deployment at sensitive polling stations

2 minutes ago
 Secretary Excise for eliminating drugs in KP

Secretary Excise for eliminating drugs in KP

3 minutes ago
 Elections-2024: PLF takes out rally to get maximum ..

Elections-2024: PLF takes out rally to get maximum support for Yusuf Raza Gilani

3 minutes ago
 SBP announces public holiday on February 8

SBP announces public holiday on February 8

2 minutes ago
 DC imposes section 144 in Khairpur

DC imposes section 144 in Khairpur

3 minutes ago
Closing ceremony of XI Cohort of NFDP-2023 held

Closing ceremony of XI Cohort of NFDP-2023 held

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi atten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi attends Lahore Biennale 3 ceremony ..

2 minutes ago
 All arrangements finalized at polling stations for ..

All arrangements finalized at polling stations for General Election 2024: DRO

2 minutes ago
 Rangers, police hold flag march to review security ..

Rangers, police hold flag march to review security for Feb 8

2 minutes ago
 Dr Jamal inaugurates renovation work of BBH nursin ..

Dr Jamal inaugurates renovation work of BBH nursing college

2 minutes ago
 Non-resolution of Kashmir issue can trigger third ..

Non-resolution of Kashmir issue can trigger third world war: Mushaal

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan