UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1.1 Million Registrations For Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 02:03 PM

Over 1.1 million registrations for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

People were quite enthusiastically registering themselves for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme (NPHC) and over 1.1 million citizens have so far been registered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :People were quite enthusiastically registering themselves for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme (NPHC) and over 1.1 million citizens have so far been registered.

Online registration would continue till Oct 15, official sources informed adding that the registration process has also been started in Karachi.

"The registration process of NPHS was being continued at the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA's) E Sahulat Franchise Centres and online Website with payment of Rs 250 as fee", he informed.

According to NADRA, so far 109,475 people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been registered for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, 2,065 from erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), 477,337 from Punjab, 130,981 from Sindh, 248,424 registrations from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 13,984 from Gilgit-Baltistan, 79,218 from Balochistan, 9,813 from Azad Kashmir have been registered as aspirants for getting houses under NPHS.

The applicants of ICT stood first with 248,424 registrations. The applicant included over 70 percent male, 30 percent female. 25 percent aspirants from Lahore registered themselves in the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, 13 percent aspirants applied from Rawalpindi registered themselves in the scheme while five percent from Multan and 3.5 percent hail from Karachi.

Most of the applicants were affluent, majority of applicants belong to middle class citizens, while farmers and others were only 10 percent of the applicants. Over 40 percent applicants were salaried persons.

The citizens can submit forms online at `nphp.nadra.gov.pk'.

The project aims to provide five million housing units to low income population would directly benefit forty different industries.

/395

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Multan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Punjab Naya Pakistan Male Rawalpindi Hail Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Million Housing

Recent Stories

South Punjab not hit by dengue,says CM health advi ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir issue in spotlight at GCC-Pak ministerial ..

7 minutes ago

Asian markets flat after upbeat Trump trade commen ..

7 minutes ago

Belarus Ready to Take Peacemakers to Donbas - Luka ..

7 minutes ago

Three Pakistan boxers to compete in Asian Junior B ..

7 minutes ago

Satrang Art Gallery to organize "KB17 Catalogue La ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.