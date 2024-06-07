Open Menu

Over 1.1 Mln Children Vaccinated Against Polio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) More than one million children up to five years of age have been vaccinated against polio during the last four days of a drive in the district.

The task was accomplished by 4,922 anti-polio teams by visiting door to door, transport stands, railways stations, hospitals and other public points.

According to official sources, the week-long police drive started on Monday with the target of administering vaccination to more than 1.6 million children in the district.

The teams administered polio vaccine to 285, 921 children on the first day (Monday); 277,839 children on the second day (Tuesday) and 274,229 children on the third day (Wednesday) and 266,701 children on 4th day (Thursday).

This was revealed in a district polio eradication committee meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh in the chair here on Friday.

