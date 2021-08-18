Over 11 outlaws killed; SSP Shikarpur

The Shikarpur Police have killed 11 wanted criminals during an ongoing crackdown against criminals

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The Shikarpur Police have killed 11 wanted criminals during an ongoing crackdown against criminals.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Shhikarpur, Tanveer Hussain Tunio told Media on Wednesday that the police devised a strategy to stem the criminal gangs after they killed five policemen which triggered panic and fear among citizens.

He said the criminals included Jhangal Teghani, and Jan Muhammad alias Jano who were wanted in a number of cases.

Police also over 24 abductees were recovered, while 146 proclaimed offenders and 128 absconders were also arrested, adding that 15 Kalashnikovs, 28 shotguns, 40 pistols, and 1,195 bullets besides 61 kg charas was recovered from the possession of the criminals.