UrduPoint.com

Over 11 Outlaws Killed; SSP Shikarpur

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 02:18 PM

Over 11 outlaws killed; SSP Shikarpur

The Shikarpur Police have killed 11 wanted criminals during an ongoing crackdown against criminals

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The Shikarpur Police have killed 11 wanted criminals during an ongoing crackdown against criminals.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Shhikarpur, Tanveer Hussain Tunio told Media on Wednesday that the police devised a strategy to stem the criminal gangs after they killed five policemen which triggered panic and fear among citizens.

He said the criminals included Jhangal Teghani, and Jan Muhammad alias Jano who were wanted in a number of cases.

Police also over 24 abductees were recovered, while 146 proclaimed offenders and 128 absconders were also arrested, adding that 15 Kalashnikovs, 28 shotguns, 40 pistols, and 1,195 bullets besides 61 kg charas was recovered from the possession of the criminals.

Related Topics

Police Shikarpur Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 93.5 ..

Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 93.5% Efficacy in Paraguay - RDIF

3 minutes ago
 153 mourning processions to be taken out on Ashura ..

153 mourning processions to be taken out on Ashura Day in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Over 50% of Brazilians Disapprove of Bolsonaro's P ..

Over 50% of Brazilians Disapprove of Bolsonaro's Presidency - Poll

3 minutes ago
 Johnson Says West Unable to Continue US-Led Missio ..

Johnson Says West Unable to Continue US-Led Mission in Afghanistan

3 minutes ago
 Taliban Open Fire on People Rallying in Support of ..

Taliban Open Fire on People Rallying in Support of National Flag in Nangarhar - ..

14 minutes ago
 Peruvian Foreign Minister Steps Down After Remarks ..

Peruvian Foreign Minister Steps Down After Remarks Critical of Navy, CIA - Repor ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.