Over 1,100 Attend Haj Training Sessions

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Over 1,100 attend Haj training sessions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Two comprehensive training sessions were held on Monday at the Multan Arts Council to prepare pilgrims for the upcoming Haj. The sessions drew a remarkable turnout, exceeding expectations.

In the morning session, 626 pilgrims attended the training against the invited 600, recording a participation rate of 104 percent. The evening session saw 555 participants out of 600 invited, achieving a 93 percent turnout. Both sessions focused on imparting essential knowledge regarding the rituals, health precautions, and logistical arrangements required for a successful Haj journey.

Master Trainers Umar Butt, Assistant Director, and Hafiz Abdul Saboor from the Haj & Umrah section led the sessions, providing clear, practical guidance to the pilgrims.

Each session continued four and three hours respectively, and mineral water was distributed to ensure the comfort of the attendees during the training.

Commissioner Multan Amir Kareem graced the event as the chief guest and lauded the organizers for conducting such a well-managed and impactful program. He emphasized the importance of spiritual and logistical readiness for Haj and urged the intending pilgrims to remember the country in their prayers while in the holy land.

