Over 1100 Bags Of Sugar Seized In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration has intensified its crackdown against hoarders and seized 1179 bags of sugar during a joint operation conducted along with the food department.

According to the district administration, the crackdown, against profiteers who created an artificial shortage of sugar to fleece masses through unjust hikes in the prices of the commodity, was launched in line with the instructions of the provincial government which has been accelerated.

Acting on a tip-off, the team led by Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Farhan Ahmed raided different places in the city including Tijarat-Ganj, Tank Adda, and Mohallah Wakeelan-wala. The team recovered some 849 bags of sugar from different shops in Tijarat-Ganj bazaar and 330 others from a house located in Mohallah Wakeelan-wala.

The assistant commissioner sealed the said shops and house on the spot and said that every attempt to smuggle wheat and sugar would be thwarted.

He said the hoarders and those wholesalers who were found involved in unlawful business practices would not be spared, adding, that strict legal action would be taken against them indiscriminately.

He informed that about 15678 bags of sugar were seized during an ongoing drive against hoarding. Besides, he said, a fine of over Rs 1.8 million was also imposed during the drive.

He said due to the actions against hoarding, the prices of the commodity were controlled to an extent that ultimately provided relief to citizen and urged people to identify hoarders so that action could be taken against them and overcome the issue of profiteering.

