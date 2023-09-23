Over 1100 cases registered, Rs 35.67m recovered from power pilferers in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The anti-electricity theft crackdown was underway across the division as 1181 cases have been registered and Rs 35.67 million recovered from power pilferers across the division.

As many as 616 cases were registered and Rs 18.3 million was recovered in Multan district.

205 cases were registered and Rs six million recovered from power pilferers in Khanewal.

241 cases were registered and Rs 8.87 million was recovered from power pilferers in Vehari. While 119 cases were registered, 86 power pilferers arrested and Rs 2.5 million recovered.

The briefing was given to Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Aamir Khattak in the review meeting on the prevention of power theft.

He said that the electricity connections of the power pilferers would be disconnected.

MEPCO has the support of district administration and police in a crackdown against power pilferers. District enforcement committees were fully active in getting the desired results.

On the occasion, Deputy commissioners (DCs), MEPCO officials, prosecutors, police officials, and officers of other relevant departments were present.