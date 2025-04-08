Open Menu

Over 1,100 Rawalpindi Cops Deployed For PSL Security

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 08:58 PM

More than 1,100 officers and personnel of the Rawalpindi Police have been deployed to provide foolproof security for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 matches being played here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) More than 1,100 officers and personnel of the Rawalpindi Police have been deployed to provide foolproof security for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 matches being played here at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium.

As the PSL participating teams conducted practice sessions at the stadium on Tuesday, more than 350 officers and personnel of City Traffic Police were on the roads to maintain traffic flow, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani and the Senior Superintendent of Police Operations were directly supervising the security and traffic arrangements for the PSL matches, he added.

Along with effective security of the teams' route, snipers had also been deployed on the roofs, the spokesman said.

He further said the police teams along with Dolphin Force and Elite Force patrolled the areas around the stadium.

