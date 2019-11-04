UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1100 Sikh Pilgrims Visit Pakistan To Mark 550th Birth Anniversaray Of Baba Guru Nanak

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 11 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 03:51 PM

Over 1100 Sikh pilgrims visit Pakistan to mark 550th birth anniversaray of Baba Guru Nanak

The Board says that sikh pilgrims are allowed four times a year to visit different places in Pakistan but Pakistani citizens are not allowed to visit religous places in India despite valid visas.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2019) As many as 1100 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived in Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal on Sunday midnight to take part in Nagar Kirtan, a religous procession held to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

According to the details, more than 1,100 Sikhs crossed the border through Wagah on Oct 31 via Ludhiana and Amritsar to visit Gurdwara Janamasthan, Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Sacha Sodda Farooqabad and other temples. Evacuee Trust Property Board's Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal said that the tour of the Sikh pilgrims will conclude at Kartarpur at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib where a gold palanquin "Palki Sahib would be installed.
There were colourful lights everywhere at Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal on Sunday night. The pilgrims performed varioius rituals including Matha Taki, Ashnan and exchanging gifts.

The board's official said Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan for religious festivals at least four times a year under the framework of the 1974 India-Pakistan protocol on visits to religious shrines. However, he expressed serious concerns that Pakistais are not allowed to participate in religious rituals despite having valid visas which is not understood.

The board, he said, in collaboration with the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhand Committee and the district administration, has made security and accommodation arrangements for Indian and local Sikh yatrees.

During thier visit to religious places in Pakistan, the Sikh pilgrims hailed the government’s initiative to open the Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate the Sikh community. They also appreciated the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan for laying the foundation stone for the Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib and issuing a commemorative coin on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

On other hand, strict security arrangments have been made for the Sikh yatris visiting different places in Pakistan. Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, who is DPO Attock, said: "the district police would provide foolproof security to Sikh yatrees,” he said, adding: “Around 700 policemen would perform security duties, including four district superintendents, six inspectors, 11 sub-inspectors, 23 assistant sub-inspectors, 33 head constables, 506 constables, 40 women constables and plainclothes officers.”

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Visit Ludhiana Amritsar Nankana Sahib Attock Farooqabad Wagah Border Women Sunday Gold From Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Over 500 Sikh Yatrees from UK to reach Lahore via ..

8 minutes ago

US Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Docks With ISS - NASA

9 minutes ago

Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir Sahib tomorrow

9 minutes ago

Ministry of Culture holds forum to discuss future ..

18 minutes ago

Patients suffering due to doctors' strike

9 minutes ago

Railways saloon coaches earn Rs3.417 million

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.