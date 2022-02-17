Over 11000 acres state land retrieved in Multan division, DCs inform commissioner

Multan Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad was informed at a briefing here Thursday that over 11000 acres illegally occupied state land was retrieved and 166 accused were arrested in 190 cases in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad was informed at a briefing here Thursday that over 11000 acres illegally occupied state land was retrieved and 166 accused were arrested in 190 cases in Multan division.

Presiding over the meeting, the commissioner said the revenue officials' failure in meeting revenue target would expose them to punitive action.

He said that board of Revenue (BoR) had launched a special system to monitor revenue recovery and warned that performance of all officials was being monitored closely.

He said revenue officials must ensure recovery of stamp duty and property transfer fees and other taxes.

The commissioner ordered to block the properties of all the defaulters of agriculture income tax and notices be served on them.

Deputy commissioners briefed the commissioner and said that 11051.08 acres of land has been retrieved from illegal occupants so far in Multan division.

They said that 166 accused were arrested and 190 cases were registered.

DCs informed the commissioner that 2230 Mauzas have been made part of online system in Multan division out of total 2442 and work on remaining 212 Mauzas was in progress.

Additional commissioners, ADCs and other officials were present on the occasion.