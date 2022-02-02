Over 11000 groceries registered in 495 union councils of Multan division under ehsaas ration programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Exactly 11623 groceries have been registered in 495 union councils of four districts of Multan division to enable people avail discount on purchase of essential items under Ehsaas ration Riayat programme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Exactly 11623 groceries have been registered in 495 union councils of four districts of Multan division to enable people avail discount on purchase of essential items under Ehsaas ration Riayat programme.

This was stated by deputy commissioner Multan Amir Kareem Khan in a briefing to commissioner Multan Dr. Irshad Ahmad here Wednesday.

Commissioner said that there was no dearth of wheat flour (Atta) and sugar in the market and ordered stringent measures to keep prices of essential items stable. He warned shopkeepers of action on selling items at more than the fixed price.

Dr. Irshad ordered officials to fix price of milk and intensify campaign against the profiteers and adulterators in joint operations by administration and food authority.

DC Amir Kareem Khan informed that 7000 persons have so far availed free meals at ehsaas Dastarkhwan in Multan. He said that 300 sale points of Urea fertilizers were functional where it was being sold to farmers at control price on the basis of Fard, Girdawri and Kissan Cards.

He said that 1032 inspections were made during last week during which five profiteers and hoarders were arrested and FIRs were got registered.

A sum of Rs 421,000 was imposed as fine on violators.

He further stated that 290 illegal sugarcane purchase facilities were inspected and four violators were arrested and four FIRs registered. Moreover, 18 FIRs were sealed after registration and RS 80,000 fine was imposed.

Exactly 538 shops were inspected to check sugar sale at control price and Rs 41,700 fine was imposed on violators.

DC said that show cause notices were issued to fifteen flour mills, quota of one mills was suspended and over Rs 4 million fine was imposed on violators.

Exactly 131 price control magistrates of Multan division conducted 45913 raids during last week resulting in the arrest of 224 violators, registration of 85 FIRs and over RS 7 million fine was imposed on violators.

Daily sale worth over Rs 0.7 million was recorded at 61 DC counters in Multan division, over Rs 0.5 million at seven wholesale grocery points, over Rs 0.6 million at 14 fruit/vegetables points. He said that 14 Kissan platforms were fully functional facilitating farmers.