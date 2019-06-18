UrduPoint.com
Over 11,000 Kids Administered Polio Vaccine In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 12:25 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) A four-day anti-polio campaign was in full swing in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jaccobabad, Shikarpur and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of northern Sindh on its second day (Tuesday) and it will continue till June 20.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Agha Samillah, more than 11,792 children aged below five years out of 3,26,725 in the Sukkur district have been administered polio drops.

He said that the immunisation campaign was in full swing and the staff deployed for the campaign has been issued special instructions and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

