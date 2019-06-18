Over 11,000 kids administered polio vaccine in Sukkur

A four-day anti-polio campaign was in full swing in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jaccobabad, Shikarpur and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of northern Sindh on its second day (Tuesday) and it will continue till June 20

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) A four-day anti-polio campaign was in full swing in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jaccobabad, Shikarpur and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of northern Sindh on its second day (Tuesday) and it will continue till June 20.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Agha Samillah, more than 11,792 children aged below five years out of 3,26,725 in the Sukkur district have been administered polio drops.

He said that the immunisation campaign was in full swing and the staff deployed for the campaign has been issued special instructions and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.