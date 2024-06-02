Open Menu

Over 11000 People Riding On Green Bus Daily In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 04:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Over 11,000 people travel daily in eight buses of ‘Quetta Green Bus Service’ being run from Balochistan University to Baleli.

Commissioner Quetta Division, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat while talking to APP said that the state-owned public bus transport project in Quetta has become fully successful as over 11,000 people ride daily from Baleli to Sariab Road route.

He said that around 25 more buses would be added soon to the project as a total of 100 green buses would be on roads in Quetta after some time. He added that efforts would be taken to expand the green bus service to other routes to facilitate maximum numbers of Quetta dwellers.

Hamza Shafqaat said after the inclusion of 25 more buses, the daily capacity will increase to facilitate 50,000 commuters. He said that green buses operate from 7 am to 10 pm. He said that safe travel in a pleasant environment is the right of the citizens and feels glad that our female segment can now travel with satisfaction.

The green bus service has made it easier for people of all age groups especially, women, students and senior citizens, to reach work timely with the provision of convenient travel facilities. Residents of Quetta praised the Balochistan government's project of state-run 'Green Bus Service' to provide a decent transportation facility which would also reduce huge traffic congestion in the city.

Talking to APP, Aziz Ullah Nasar said that Quetta city was in dire need of public transport facilities as most of the roads cannot sustain the pressure of traffic, leading to congestion and environmental problems. "Traffic jam is a big issue in Quetta where people waste hours due to rush in the morning, afternoon, and evening on the roads", he added.

