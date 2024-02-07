Open Menu

Over 11,000 Youth Earn Rs 130m Through E-Rozgaar Training Program

February 07, 2024

Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar Training Program

Through e-Rozgaar Training Program, over 11,000 youth from across Punjab graduated in 2023, collectively earning a staggering Rs. 130 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Through e-Rozgaar Training Program, over 11,000 youth from across Punjab graduated in 2023, collectively earning a staggering Rs. 130 million.

This was disclosed during a project review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf. PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif was also present on the occasion.

The e-Rozgaar Training Program, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in collaboration with the Department of Youth Affairs and sports, aims at training of unemployed youth in the areas of Digital Marketing, Web Development, Social Media Marketing, e-Commerce, Graphic Designing, and Freelancing.

The graduates of the e-Rozgaar Training Program have collectively earned over Rs. 130 million in 2023 alone, showcasing the tangible economic impact of empowering the youth with in-demand digital skills.

The significant participation of females is noteworthy as 60% of the e-Rozgaar graduates constitute females. This underscores the program's commitment to gender inclusivity and the empowerment of women in the digital realm.

The e-Rozgaar Training Program operates through 45 centers strategically positioned across Punjab, ensuring accessibility for aspiring youth in both urban and rural areas. In 2023, the program expanded its impact by onboarding eight more public and private partners.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf expressed his satisfaction, stating, "The success of the e-Rozgaar Training Program is a testament to our commitment to empowering the youth with the skills needed for the digital age. We are not just training individuals; we are building a workforce that will contribute significantly to the digital economy."

