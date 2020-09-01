UrduPoint.com
Over 113 Officers Promoted To Grade 19 In Sindh

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:39 PM

Over 113 officers promoted to Grade 19 in Sindh

Provincial Selection Board-II Sindh, with Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, in chair, on Tuesday approved the promotion of 113 officers of various departments of Sindh Government to Grade 19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Selection Board-II Sindh, with Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, in chair, on Tuesday approved the promotion of 113 officers of various departments of Sindh Government to Grade 19.

As many as 63 doctors of Sindh Health Department have been promoted in grade 19 which includes 9 senior cardiologist, 7 gynecologist, 11 ophthalmologist, 14 Senior Women Medical Officer and 22 Senior Dental Surgeon, said a statement.

Nine officers of Irrigation Department have also been promoted to Superintendent Engineer Civil in Grade 19.

Seven officers of the Information Department have also been promoted to the rank of Director Information in Grade 19. Two officers of Prison Department have also been promoted to Senior Superintendent in Grade 19, one officer of Law Department has also been promoted to District Public Prosecutor in Grade 19.

The selection board approved the promotion of four officers of Planning department to grade 19 as Chief of Section (Economic Wing), 21 officers of Works and Services department have been promoted to the post of Superintendent Engineer (Civil) Grade 19.

One officer of Auqaf Department and one officer of Labor Department and two officers of Population Department have been promoted to grade 19 in their respective departments.

The meeting of provincial selection board II was attended by the Chairman Planning Board, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Services and secretaries of the departments concerned.

