Over 1.14 Lakh Children Suffering From Malnutrition In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Over 1.14 lakh children suffering from malnutrition in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) More than 1.14 lakh children are suffering from malnutrition in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) , a senior government officer revealed while briefing a meeting.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Sanjeev Verma, the social welfare department commissioner secretary, informed the meeting convened by IIOJK Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo.

As many as 9,14,031 (9.14 lakh) persons were being covered under a supplementary nutrition scheme and Aadhaar verification of 99 per cent of the total beneficiaries had been achieved, thus plugging any chances of pilferage or malpractice.

Verma was briefing a meeting convened by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo to review the impact and reach of several beneficiary-oriented schemes being run by the department across Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesperson said.

About the specialized interventions taken by the department, the meeting was apprised that 22,76,067 (22.76 lakh) 96 per cent of the targeted 23,64,938 (23.64 lakh) home visits were conducted to reach out to the beneficiaries.

The meeting was apprised that 1,14,416 Kashmiri children are suffering from malnutrition 24,261 from severe acute malnutrition, 69,177 from moderate acute malnutrition and 20,978 anemic cases.

