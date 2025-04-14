Over 1.14 Lakh Children Suffering From Malnutrition In IIOJK
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) More than 1.14 lakh children are suffering from malnutrition in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) , a senior government officer revealed while briefing a meeting.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Sanjeev Verma, the social welfare department commissioner secretary, informed the meeting convened by IIOJK Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo.
As many as 9,14,031 (9.14 lakh) persons were being covered under a supplementary nutrition scheme and Aadhaar verification of 99 per cent of the total beneficiaries had been achieved, thus plugging any chances of pilferage or malpractice.
Verma was briefing a meeting convened by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo to review the impact and reach of several beneficiary-oriented schemes being run by the department across Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesperson said.
About the specialized interventions taken by the department, the meeting was apprised that 22,76,067 (22.76 lakh) 96 per cent of the targeted 23,64,938 (23.64 lakh) home visits were conducted to reach out to the beneficiaries.
The meeting was apprised that 1,14,416 Kashmiri children are suffering from malnutrition 24,261 from severe acute malnutrition, 69,177 from moderate acute malnutrition and 20,978 anemic cases.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025
Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 1.14 lakh children suffering from malnutrition in IIOJK47 seconds ago
-
Crackdown against unfit vehicle continues49 seconds ago
-
14 power pilferers nabbed11 minutes ago
-
CTO Zeeshan pays surpriss visit to F-6 Markaz, reviews traffic arrangements11 minutes ago
-
PM greets Sikhs on Vaisakhi; calls for following festival's spirit2 hours ago
-
JI, JUI hold separate rallies in solidarity with people of Gaza10 hours ago
-
Delegation of US congress calls on Ayaz Sadiq11 hours ago
-
Pakistani overseas’ delegation visits Lok Virsa12 hours ago
-
DPM, Omani FM discuss regional peace, security12 hours ago
-
PTI negative politics hinders national's progress: Rana Ihsaan12 hours ago
-
Secretary stresses for timely completion of development projects12 hours ago
-
Zia Lanjar laud President Asif Ali Zardari , Bilawal Bhutto i for bringing political in country12 hours ago