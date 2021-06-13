UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1140 Accused Arrested In Week

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 09:30 PM

Over 1140 accused arrested in week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Karachi Police in its drive against criminals arrested over 1140 suspects from different parts of the megalopolis during this week.

The police recovered 120 kg of hashish, 1.579kg of Ice and 3.

904kg of heroin from different arrested accused, besides 157 different types of illegal arms, ammunition and 3 hand grenades used in looting the citizens were seized from the arrested criminals, informed the spokesperson to Karachi Police on Sunday.

As many as seven encounters took place in city during this week in which a robber was killed while 12 dacoits including 11 in injured condition were arrested. The police also recovered 5 snatched or stolen motorcycles and 11 pistols from the accused arrested during encounters which had been sent for forensic.

A total of 83 snatched/ stolen motorcycles and a vehicle was also recovered by the police.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Police Vehicle Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence sig ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security ..

20 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change plans launch of new foo ..

3 hours ago

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

4 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

4 hours ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.