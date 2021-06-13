Over 1140 accused arrested in week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Karachi Police in its drive against criminals arrested over 1140 suspects from different parts of the megalopolis during this week.

The police recovered 120 kg of hashish, 1.579kg of Ice and 3.

904kg of heroin from different arrested accused, besides 157 different types of illegal arms, ammunition and 3 hand grenades used in looting the citizens were seized from the arrested criminals, informed the spokesperson to Karachi Police on Sunday.

As many as seven encounters took place in city during this week in which a robber was killed while 12 dacoits including 11 in injured condition were arrested. The police also recovered 5 snatched or stolen motorcycles and 11 pistols from the accused arrested during encounters which had been sent for forensic.

A total of 83 snatched/ stolen motorcycles and a vehicle was also recovered by the police.