Over 115,000 Hujjaj reach home

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :As many as 115,000 Pakistani Hujjaj from out of a total of 200,000 have so far returned home after performing the sacred religious obligation of Hajj.

A spokesman of the ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony said in a statement that over 58,000 government and 57,000 private schemes Hujjaj had arrived in the country after performing Hajj.

He said over 47,000 Hujjaj had already reached Madina Munawwara and would leave home after eight day stay there. While 26,000 government scheme Hujjaj were still present at Makkah Mukarma.

The post Hajj flight operation would continue till September 15 from Jeddah and Madina Airports to 10 Pakistani airports.