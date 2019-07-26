UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 116,000 Pilgrims Reach Saudi Arabia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:16 PM

Over 116,000 pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

As many as 116,000 Pakistan pilgrims including 83,000 government and 33,000 private scheme have so far reached Saudi Arabia for performing the sacred religious obligation of Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 116,000 Pakistan pilgrims including 83,000 government and 33,000 private scheme have so far reached Saudi Arabia for performing the sacred religious obligation of Hajj, said spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday.

According to a whatsApp message received here from Makkah, 35,000 intending pilgrims of government scheme were still at Madina Munawwara. A total of 176 officials and officers of ministry were serving the pilgrims in Makkah. 469 doctors, nurses and paramedics.

Hajj Medical Mission has provided medical aid to over 31,000 pilgrims while 113 patients were referred to Saudi hospitals for further treatment. Wheel chairs had been provided to 168 patients.

416 Pakistan Muavineen and 900 local Khuddam have also been deployed in Saudia Arabia to guide pilgrims.

The monitoring teams of the ministry have completed the monitoring of 295 Hajj Group Organisars (HGOs). Haram guides have helped over 49,000 pilgrims. The lost and found department has located over 3,400 missing bags and handed over to the pilgrims.

Call Centre has so far received 432 calls for help and registered 406 complaints. Out of which 86 complaints were irrelevant, 255 resolved and working on 65 complaints still continues.

As many as 13 intending pilgrims including 11 government and two private scheme pilgrims have died. They have been buried at Jannat-ul-Baqi graveyard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Died Saudi Guide Makkah Saudi Arabia From Government

Recent Stories

One killed in road accident in Arifwala

28 minutes ago

Over 1,700 Syrians Return Home From Abroad Over Pa ..

28 minutes ago

Turkey to Start Using Russia's S-400 in April 2020 ..

28 minutes ago

Young woman commits suicide in Tharparkar

28 minutes ago

Man electrocuted in Faisalabad

28 minutes ago

U.S. working closely with Pakistan on recovery of ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.