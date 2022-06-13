Over 11,700 Hajj pilgrims reach Madina Munawara

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13th, 2022) Over 11,700 Hajj pilgrims by 41 flights have reached the holy city of Madina Munawwara.

According to schedule, over 1100 more intended Hujjaj will land today by four flights.

Pilgrims after arrival to Madina Munawwara are now flocking to Masjid Nabavi and Roda-e-Rasool to pay their homage at the shrine of the Holy Prophet [Peace Be Upon Him].

Radio Pakistan's Correspondent Ijaz Hussain from Madina reports that the Hajj medical mission in Madina is working round the clock in providing medical assistance on need base at mission Hospital at Pakistan House.

The Hujjaj are also visiting the graveyard of Shuhda-e-Uhad in Madinah, where Hazrat Ameer Hamza, the beloved uncle of the Holy Prophet [PBUH], is buried, along with other martyrs of the battle of Uhad.