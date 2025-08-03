Over 117,000 proclaimed offenders, court fugitives nabbed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Punjab Police have arrested 83,571 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 33,905 court fugitives this year in a sustained province-wide crackdown against individuals wanted in serious crimes.

The large-scale operation, launched on the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar continues with full force across all districts.

According to spokesperson, Of the 83,571 proclaimed offenders arrested so far, 28,794 belonged to Category A, which includes individuals wanted in heinous crimes such as murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping, while 54,777 were from Category B. Simultaneously, 7,376 court fugitives from Category A and 26,529 from Category B were also apprehended.

Punjab Police also arrested 17,580 habitual criminals, including 6,785 in Category A and 10,795 in Category B, as part of efforts to disrupt repeat offenders and improve public safety.

In Lahore alone, police teams have arrested 18,053 proclaimed offenders, 13,540 court fugitives, and 7,395 habitual criminals, reflecting the intensity and effectiveness of operations in the provincial capital.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the efforts of police teams and directed all Regional and District Police Officers to further intensify the campaign. He stressed that such action must continue relentlessly to ensure the rule of law, protect citizens, and uphold justice across Punjab.