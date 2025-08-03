Open Menu

Over 117,000 Proclaimed Offenders, Court Fugitives Nabbed

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Over 117,000 proclaimed offenders, court fugitives nabbed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Punjab Police have arrested 83,571 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 33,905 court fugitives this year in a sustained province-wide crackdown against individuals wanted in serious crimes.

The large-scale operation, launched on the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar continues with full force across all districts.

According to spokesperson, Of the 83,571 proclaimed offenders arrested so far, 28,794 belonged to Category A, which includes individuals wanted in heinous crimes such as murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping, while 54,777 were from Category B. Simultaneously, 7,376 court fugitives from Category A and 26,529 from Category B were also apprehended.

Punjab Police also arrested 17,580 habitual criminals, including 6,785 in Category A and 10,795 in Category B, as part of efforts to disrupt repeat offenders and improve public safety.

In Lahore alone, police teams have arrested 18,053 proclaimed offenders, 13,540 court fugitives, and 7,395 habitual criminals, reflecting the intensity and effectiveness of operations in the provincial capital.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the efforts of police teams and directed all Regional and District Police Officers to further intensify the campaign. He stressed that such action must continue relentlessly to ensure the rule of law, protect citizens, and uphold justice across Punjab.

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' stormi ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Moha ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..

7 hours ago
 UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dh ..

UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..

9 hours ago
 ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishi ..

ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..

10 hours ago
 SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, ente ..

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment

11 hours ago
 UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of G ..

UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 2 ..

11 hours ago
Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in ..

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 2025

11 hours ago
 ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certific ..

ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector

14 hours ago
 BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PK ..

BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PKR 1.44 BILLION

15 hours ago
 44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaz ..

44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 22 awaiting aid

15 hours ago
 Dubai welcomes 9.88 million international visitors ..

Dubai welcomes 9.88 million international visitors in H1 2025, up 6% Y-o-Y

15 hours ago
 UAE delivers 65 tonness of medical supplies to Gaz ..

UAE delivers 65 tonness of medical supplies to Gaza in cooperation with WHO

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan